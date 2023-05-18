Tupac Shakur will have a street he used to live on renamed after him in Oakland, California.Full Article
Tupac to be honoured with street named after him in California
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in California
The late Tupac Shakur will have a stretch of an Oakland street renamed for him after a unanimous vote by the city council Tuesday...
Upworthy
Oakland, California, To Rename Street For Rapper Tupac Shakur
The rapper was born in Harlem, but credited Oakland as the location where he got his “game” and launched his career.
Huffington Post