The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Andy Warhol violated photographer Lynn Goldsmith’s copyright when he created silkscreens based on Goldsmith’s photograph of Prince. As CNN reports, in a 7-2 decision, the court ruled in favor of Goldsmith in Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith, rejecting arguments from the Warhol Foundation’s legal team that the late artist’s work was sufficiently transformative to avoid triggering copyright law.Full Article
Supreme Court Rules Andy Warhol’s Prince Silkscreens Violated Photographer’s Copyright
