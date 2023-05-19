Stream Summer Walker’s New EP Clear 2: Soft Life Feat. Childish Gambino & J. Cole

Over the past few years, the Atlanta singer Summer Walker has emerged as one of the biggest, most impressive stars on the R&B landscape. Records like Walker’s 2021 album Still Over It feature big stars and fit the sound of the moment, but Walker still uses them to get raw and vulnerable about her personal life. On her new EP, though, Walker goes in a different direction, finding a more languid and vaporous sound.

