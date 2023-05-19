Morgan Wade – “Psychopath”

The Virginia-born country-rocker Morgan Wade impressed a whole lot of people with her 2021 album Reckless; our correspondent Stephen Deusner named it among that year’s best country albums. Since that LP’s release, Wade’s career has been on a huge upswing; she’ll play festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits later this year. Today, Wade has announced her new album Psychopath, and she’s shared its lovely title track.