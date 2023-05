Greta Gerwig’s much-hyped Barbie movie starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling will hit theaters July 21. It features a cover of Aqua’s famous 1997 “Barbie Girl” performed by Alice Glass and Adore. Glass previewed a glitchy 33-second clip of her rework on social media with the caption “coming soon.” A pre-save link suggests it’ll be out in July, the same day the movie is released.