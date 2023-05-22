Narendra Modi condoles Sarath Babu's demise
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the untimely death of Veteran actor Sarath Babu and extended condolences to the late actor's familyFull Article
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the untimely death of Veteran actor Sarath Babu and extended condolences to the late actor's familyFull Article
Sarath Babu who has worked in both Tamil and Telugu films, died at 71 on Monday in Hyderabad.