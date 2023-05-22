Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who had roles in RRR, Thor and Rome, has died at the age of 58.Full Article
Ray Stevenson dies: Actor in RRR and Thor films was 58
Thor and Punisher actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58
He was known for films including King Arthur and his work in a Star Wars spin-off
Ray Stevenson, actor in 'Thor,' 'RRR' and 'Ahsoka,' dies at 58
Actor Ray Stevenson, known for his roles in the "Thor" franchise and "RRR," died Sunday at 58, his publicist confirmed.