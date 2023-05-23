Hailee Steinfeld Reflects on the Memorable Moment She Met Florence Pugh, Being in Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' Squad & Opens Up About What She's Looking For Romantically
Hailee Steinfeld is reflecting on her personal and professional life. The 26-year-old Hawkeye star got candid in a new interview with People, out now. During the conversation, Hailee spoke about being conscious of what roles to take, child superstardom, staying grounded, meeting Florence Pugh and working with Taylor Swift, and her romantic life. Find out [...]Full Article