Teresa Giudice is Called a 'Criminal' by Margaret Josephs, Gets Screamed at by Andy Cohen, & Accuses Melissa Gorga of Calling FBI on Her in 'RHONJ' Season 13 Reunion Trailer - Watch Now

Things are getting nasty in New Jersey! Bravo recently released the trailer for the season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In the trailer, host Andy Cohen sits down with all of the ladies – Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jackie Goldschneider, and [...]