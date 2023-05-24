American Born Chinese is very different from the book, and that’s great
Polygon0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Democratic, Republican views on DeSantis' potential presidential bid
Newsy
ViewScripps News spoke with State Representative Anna Eskamani for Florida's 42nd District and Chairman of the Alachua County..
-
India’s Policy Of Multi-Alignment And Its National Interest And Response To War Over Ukrainian Territory – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
The Occupation Is Destroying Israel’s Democracy – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Film Shapes Our Understanding Of The Past – Book Review
Eurasia Review
-
Fostering A Culture Of Trust: Insights On Academic Integrity And Research Ethics – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Celebrating bilingual Chinese American culture through literacy
ViewGrowing up as a Chinese American immigrant in New Jersey, Ran Wei Baker tried really hard to adapt to American culture. English..
Newsy