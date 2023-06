That’s right, baby! You already know what it is! East Bay punk OGs Rancid, my favorite band in the history of planet Earth, are coming back in a week and a half with Tomorrow Never Comes, their first new album in six years. The title track? Banger! Second single “Don’t Make Me Do It“? Another banger! Now, Rancid have dropped a third single on us, and you’re never going to believe it, but it’s yet another banger!