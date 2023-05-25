Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye West's 'Damaging' Comments, Rumored Affair with Drake, Pete Davidson Split, & Much More in 'The Kardashians' Season Three Premiere
Kim Kardashian is addressing ex-husband Kanye West. Last year, the 45-year-old rapper found himself in one controversy after another when he would publicly go on anti-Semitic rants, taunt and harass the 42-year-old reality star's then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, and slam the Black Lives Matter movement. During the season three premiere of The Kardashians, Kim broke down