Lil Durk – “Therapy Session” (Feat. Alicia Keys) & “Pelle Coat”

Lil Durk has been through a lot lately, including the deaths of close associate King Von and brother DThang, as well as a downright scary feud with NBA YoungBoy. But Durk remains one of the biggest stars in all of rap. At midnight tonight, he’ll release his much-anticipated new album Almost Healed. We’ve posted the inspirational J. Cole collab “All My Life,” and the album also includes collaborations with people like Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, the late Juice WRLD, and, uhhh, Morgan Wallen. (Durk already played a role in Wallen’s whole image-rehabilitation thing; the two of them collaborated on the song “Broadway Girls” last year.) Today, ahead of the album release, Durk has shared a video for the LP’s first two tracks.