Watch Foo Fighters Debut “But Here We Are” At Emotional First Concert With New Drummer Josh Freese

Last year, the Foo Fighters suffered a sudden and tragic loss when longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins died unexpectedly. The band made it clear that they would keep going, and next week, they’ll release their new album But Here We Are. This year, Foo Fighters will play a whole lot of festival gigs, and they’ll have a new drummer: Josh Freese, a longtime session guy with an extensive resume who’s played with a bunch of different big-deal bands over the years. Last night, Freese played his first show as a Foo Fighter. Perhaps to highlight his strange status within the group, Freese wore a shirt that said “Employee Of The Month.”