Noel Gallagher Responds To “Slack-Jawed Fuckwit” Matty Healy Demanding An Oasis Reunion

In the past few weeks, there’s been a lot of noise around the potential of an Oasis reunion, but that shit ain’t happening. Yesterday, Noel Gallagher debunked all those rumors and called his brother Liam “a coward.” In response, Liam resumed his longstanding habit of firing off pissed-off tweets at Noel. A few months ago, the 1975’s Matty Healy, someone who’s constantly in the news, famously said that the Gallagher brothers should “stop marding” and get back together. Now, we know that the marding will never stop. In fact, Noel Gallagher is happy to do some marding with Matty Healy. (Am I using “marding” right? I truly have no idea.)