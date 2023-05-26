Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Starrer Citadel To Return With Season 2
Published
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel is the second most-watched series on Prime Video.Full Article
Published
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel is the second most-watched series on Prime Video.Full Article
Citadel - The Characters of Citadel - Host Stephanie Williams gives us the low-down on all of the characters in the explosive new..
The Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden-led "Citadel" has been renewed for Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video ahead of its Season..