It Was OutKast Night At The Atlanta Braves Game

The Atlanta Braves turned Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies into a celebration of arguably the city’s finest musical export. For OutKast Night, the Braves offered a bobblehead of Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Braves gear — riding in a red Cadillac, naturally — to the first 15,000 fans inside Truist Park. According to the Journal-Constitution, this resulted in long lines outside the stadium comparable to the World Series games in 2021. Big Boi was also on-hand to throw out the first pitch and offer commentary in the booth. “He put the mustard and the mayonnaise on that ball,” he exclaimed in response to one Aaron Nola pitch. Check out footage of the big event below.