Last year, Céline Dion postponed her planned Courage Tour and revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about one person out of a million. Dion planned to return to the road with a series of European shows this summer and early next year, but her battle with that disorder has now forced her to cancel all of those shows.Full Article
Céline Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Celine Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Battle With Rare Neurological Disorder
Wibbitz Top Stories
Celine Dion , Cancels World Tour Amid Battle With , Rare Neurological Disorder.
TMZ reports that Celine Dion has..
-
Celine Dion cancels tour after stiff-person syndrome diagnosis
Washington Post
-
Celine Dion Cancels All 2023-2024 Courage World Tour Dates
Upworthy
-
What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome? Celine Dion Cancels Tour Over Rare Muscular Disorder
Upworthy
-
Celine Dion Cancels All Tour Dates Due to Rare Neurological Disorder
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Celine Dion cancels tour dates as health issues persist
Newsy
ViewSinger Celine Dion informed fans Friday she is canceling the rest of her international tour as she continues to be treated for..