Céline Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Last year, Céline Dion postponed her planned Courage Tour and revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about one person out of a million. Dion planned to return to the road with a series of European shows this summer and early next year, but her battle with that disorder has now forced her to cancel all of those shows.

