German police have opened a criminal investigation of Roger Waters for “suspected incitement” following May 17 and 18 concerts in Berlin. The Pink Floyd co-founder has been criticized for wearing a uniform (a long leather jacket, gloves, armband, rifle) resembling a Nazi SS soldier, although it was meant to echo Bob Geldof’s fascist character Pink from 1982’s The Wall. An inflatable pig also displayed Third Reich-style banners and a Star of David, a prop Waters has been using since 2010 and was previously defended by the Anti-Defamation League as having “no anti-Semitic intent.”Full Article
German Police Investigating Roger Waters For Concert Featuring Nazi Imagery
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Pink Floyd star Roger Waters condemned over 'Nazi costume' at Berlin concert
Sky News
Police in Germany have launched an investigation into Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters after he fired an imitation machine gun..