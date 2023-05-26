German Police Investigating Roger Waters For Concert Featuring Nazi Imagery

German police have opened a criminal investigation of Roger Waters for “suspected incitement” following May 17 and 18 concerts in Berlin. The Pink Floyd co-founder has been criticized for wearing a uniform (a long leather jacket, gloves, armband, rifle) resembling a Nazi SS soldier, although it was meant to echo Bob Geldof’s fascist character Pink from 1982’s The Wall. An inflatable pig also displayed Third Reich-style banners and a Star of David, a prop Waters has been using since 2010 and was previously defended by the Anti-Defamation League as having “no anti-Semitic intent.”