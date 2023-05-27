'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival
Published
Justine Triet's “Anatomy of a Fall” won the Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a ceremony Saturday that handed the festival's prestigious top prize to…Full Article
Published
Justine Triet's “Anatomy of a Fall” won the Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a ceremony Saturday that handed the festival's prestigious top prize to…Full Article
Here are the major winners from the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023, which lasted from May 16 to May 27 this year.
Filmmaker Justine Triet becomes the third female director ever to win the prestigious prize.