Taylor Swift giveth, and then she giveth some more. On Thursday night, Swift released another deluxe edition of last year’s Midnights (dubbed the Til Dawn Edition), which updated existing Midnights tracks. “Karma” got a verse from Ice Spice, who joined Taylor on her Eras tour last night at MetLife in East Rutherford, NJ. Prior to Ice Spice hitting the stage, Swift premiered a new video for the updated “Karma” at the stadium. Also during last night’s Eras tour date, Swift brought out Jack Antonoff and did a live debut of Midnights track “Maroon.”Full Article
Taylor Swift Releases New Song “You’re Losing Me” And Video For “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice
