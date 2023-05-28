Kamal Haasan slams `The Kerala Story`; calls it a propaganda film
Published
At the press conference of IIFA 2023, Kamal Haasan was asked to share his take on the controversial film `The Kerala Story`Full Article
Published
At the press conference of IIFA 2023, Kamal Haasan was asked to share his take on the controversial film `The Kerala Story`Full Article
During a media interaction, Kamal shared his thoughts on the film 'The Kerala Story', he said, "I told you, it's propaganda film..
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday called "The Kerala Story" a propaganda, saying a film does not become a "true story" just by..