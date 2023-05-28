Billie Eilish Responds To “Women Hating Ass Weirdos” In Her Instagram Comments

Billie Eilish had some words for the “women hating ass weirdos” in her comments, taking to her Instagram story to address people not happy with her recent fashion choices. “i spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” she wrote. “and now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her.'”