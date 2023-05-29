Roger Waters Forgoes “Nazi Demagogue” Uniform In Frankfurt: “I Feel For The People Concerned About Desecrating This Place”
Roger Waters, one of the more politically outspoken musical artists in the world, has again been at the center of controversy in recent months. Back in February, the local government of Frankfurt, Germany attempted to cancel Waters’ May 28 concert in the city, calling him “one of the most widely spread anti-Semites in the world” due to his “persistent anti-Israel behavior.” Waters asserted that he’d play the show anyway.Full Article