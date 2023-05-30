Loma Prieta – “Circular Saw”

Next month, the Bay Area band Loma Prieta, cult heroes in the screamo and post-hardcore world, will return with Last, their first new LP in eight years. You should be excited about that one. The most recent single “Glare” is a sprawling six-minute epic, and it’s fucking awesome. “Sunlight,” which the band dropped last year, is also really good. Today, Loma Prieta have shared another new song, and while it’s not quite as spine-tingling as “Glare,” it could still mess you up.