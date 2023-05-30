Formal Growth In The Midwest: An Interview With Protomartyr

“We liked stopping songs before we had to answer anything,” Joe Casey muses about Protomartyr’s past. The reflection comes right at the end of our conversation, one largely dedicated to what time means for the post-punk band — in terms of age, family, and how life in their native Detroit has shifted in recent years. We’re discussing a once-elusive beast for the Protomartyr: codas, appearing at the end of new songs “Graft Vs. Host” and “The Author” to give these tracks a graceful exit. “For the first time in a long time,” Casey continues, “there’s a release at the end, or something that at least gets you an answer.”