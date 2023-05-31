Hear Turnstile’s Original Pop-Punk Song From I Think You Should Leave Season 3

If you’re like me, you got slightly high last night and then proceeded to watch the entire third season of Tim Robinson’s bugged-out Netflix sketch-comedy show I Think You Should leave. If you’re like me, you laughed extremely hard, possibly waking up other members of your family, while also feeling like you were going insane. And if you’re like me, then you heard a very catchy song during one of Robinson’s sketches, and you thought to yourself, “Wait, do I know this song?” It did not even occur to you that what you were hearing was a new Turnstile song, but that’s what was happening.