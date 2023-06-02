Live Action Miles Morales, 4th Tom Holland & 2 More Spider-People Movies Are In the Works!
Published
There are a few different Spider-Man/Spider-People movies that are currently in the works! The latest film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hits theaters THIS Friday (June 2), and during the promo tour, producers at Sony have spilled some details on upcoming projects related to the web-slinger. Four different Spider-Man universe movies have been discussed recently, including [...]Full Article