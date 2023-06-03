Trey Songz Faces $10M Lawsuit For Allegedly Groping Woman At Pool Party
Trey Songz has been slapped with a $10million lawsuit from a woman who claimed the 'Bottoms Up' singer groped her without consent at a pool party.Full Article
Trey Songz has been sued for sexual assault ... this after exposing a woman's breast at a pool party outside a Connecticut casino...