Noel Gallagher: The 1975 Are “Shit” And “Certainly Not Fucking Rock”

Before he started dating Taylor Swift, sending certain Swifties into an infamous tizzy, the 1975 frontman (and new JPEGMAFIA pal/eyepatch enthusiast) Matty Healy strongly urged his fellow Mancunians, the perennially warring brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, to “stop marding” and reunite Oasis for God’s sake. Rumors that Oasis would indeed reunite were picking up steam last month before Noel Gallagher put a stop to them. He then addressed Healy’s comments, calling the 1975 singer a “slack-jawed fuckwit” and asserting, “He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”