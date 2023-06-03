Cage The Elephant Singer Avoids Jail Time In Gun Case

Back in January, Cage The Elephant singer Matthew Shultz was arrested for illegal firearms possession after police found two loaded guns in his NYC hotel room. The search ensued after a hotel employee saw a seemingly intoxicated Shultz brandishing one of the guns; it also uncovered Polaroid photos of the weapons, including one image of a hand holding and pointing one of the guns. Now Shultz has managed to avoid jail time by taking a plea deal in the case.

