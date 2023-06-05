About a month from now, Taylor Swift will release the third in her series of re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). As with the Fearless and Red editions in the series, this one will be padded out with bonus tracks “from the vault,” songs from the album’s recording sessions that never saw release. This one will have six songs from the Speak Now era, including collaborations with two emo superstars who, like Swift, were enjoying pop crossover success when the album was released in 2010. Swift’s longtime pal Hayley Williams of Paramore is singing on a song called “Castles Crumbling,” and, in a more surprising move, Fall Out Boy will appear on “Electric Touch.”Full Article
Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Features Hayley Williams & Fall Out Boy
