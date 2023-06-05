Hayley Williams Apologizes For Kicking Disruptive Fans Out Of Paramore Show

Last week, when Paramore played the first show of a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden, two fans appeared to shove their way toward the stage. The people in the crowd around them were visibly upset, and Paramore interrupted their song “Figure 8” so that bandleader Hayley Williams could kick both of them out: “Yes, I will embarrass both of you. Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit because that’s not happening here.” After video of the incident went viral, though, Williams is now the one who’s embarrassed.