Drew Barrymore Slams Tabloids Claiming She Wants Her Mother Dead
Published
Barrymore accused outlets of "putting words in my mouth" after making some brutally honest comments about her mom in a Vulture profile.Full Article
Published
Barrymore accused outlets of "putting words in my mouth" after making some brutally honest comments about her mom in a Vulture profile.Full Article
In a fiery video Monday night, Drew Barrymore called out media outlets like Fox News that misrepresented comments she made during a..
Drew Barrymore has released a new video in which she addressed tabloid claims that she wishes her mother Jaid Barrymore was dead...