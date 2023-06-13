Pat Sajak to Leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After Over 40 Years
Published
Pat Sajak is set to leave 'Wheel of Fortune' after more than 40 years of hosting the popular game show.Full Article
Published
Pat Sajak is set to leave 'Wheel of Fortune' after more than 40 years of hosting the popular game show.Full Article
Whoopi Goldberg Wants , to Host ‘Wheel of Fortune’.
On June 12, Pat Sajak announced
that he will be retiring from..
ViewWhoopi Goldberg apparently wants to replace Pat Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune."
The actress and comedian..