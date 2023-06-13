Artificial intelligence has been used to create "the last Beatles record", set to be released later this year, Sir Paul McCartney has revealed.Full Article
AI used to create 'last Beatles record', Paul McCartney reveals
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Beatles to Release ‘Final' Record That AI Made Possible
Upworthy
Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record,”..
-
Paul McCartney Is Using AI to Make the 'Final Beatles Record'
Just Jared
-
It's 'kind of scary': Paul McCartney used A.I. to reunite with John Lennon on new Beatles record
Upworthy
-
‘Last Beatles’ Record’ Created Using AI, Says Paul McCartney
Zee News
-
The Beatles are releasing their 'final' record, with the help of AI
PIX 11
Advertisement
More coverage
‘Final’ Beatles Song to Be Released With Help of AI
Wibbitz Top Stories
‘Final’ Beatles Song to Be Released , With Help of AI.
Paul McCartney made the announcement
in an interview with..