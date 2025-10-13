WATCH: Emotional Moment Israeli Hostage Calls His Mother Before Release
Published
Viral footage shows the emotional call between Israeli hostage Rom Breslavsky and his mother as both waited for his release by Hamas.Full Article
Published
Viral footage shows the emotional call between Israeli hostage Rom Breslavsky and his mother as both waited for his release by Hamas.Full Article
A historic hostage release is unfolding as seven Israeli hostages, including Matan Angrest, Gali & Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan..