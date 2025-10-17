In what became affectionately known as the "Unc Bowl" on social media, 40-year-old Bengals QB Joe Flacco bested 41-year-old Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers.Full Article
Joe Flacco Bests Aaron Rodgers in Duel of 40+ QBs, and the Internet Has Some Thoughts
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Flacco finds vintage form as Bengals win battle of 40-something QBs
Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers put on a duel for the ages in Cincinnati on Thursday.
ESPN
Vintage duel: Joe Flacco vs. Aaron Rodgers is a historic battle of QBs 40 and older
Flacco and Rodgers meet on TNF in an improbable duel that has major AFC North ramifications.
ESPN