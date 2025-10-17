Sam Fender Shares Elton John Collab “Talk To You” From People Watching Deluxe

Last night, Sam Fender won the 2025 Mercury Prize — the annual award given to best album released by a musical act from the UK or Ireland determined by a panel of music industry figures — for his album People Watching. Now, several hours later, he’s detailed a new deluxe version of that award-winning album that’s out in December, featuring eight added tracks. Coinciding with the announcement, Fender shared a collaboration with Elton John that was recorded during the initial People Watching studio sessions with producer Marcus Dravs in London.