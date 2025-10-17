Last night, Sam Fender won the 2025 Mercury Prize — the annual award given to best album released by a musical act from the UK or Ireland determined by a panel of music industry figures — for his album People Watching. Now, several hours later, he’s detailed a new deluxe version of that award-winning album that’s out in December, featuring eight added tracks. Coinciding with the announcement, Fender shared a collaboration with Elton John that was recorded during the initial People Watching studio sessions with producer Marcus Dravs in London.Full Article
Sam Fender Shares Elton John Collab “Talk To You” From People Watching Deluxe
