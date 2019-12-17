Global  

Vienna ballet academy told children to start smoking to stay thin, inquiry finds

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
One of the world's top ballet schools has come under fire for "endangering the wellbeing" of its students. A commission found that children were told to start smoking and were referred to by their clothing size.
