El Clasico: Zinedine Zidane says they 'have to believe' game will go ahead

BBC News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says they "have to believe" Wednesday's El Clasico against rivals Barcelona will go ahead.
