Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'His Stroke is Weak': ASAP Rocky Severly Mocked Online Over Alleged Sex Tape Leak

RIA Nov. Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moandayz

arianna RT @HappyFunBuns: OF ALL THE MCM'S TO HAVE WEAK STROKE GAME WHY MUST IT BE ASAP ROCKY???? WHY DID I WATCH THE SEX TAPE???? https://t.co/wAE… 7 seconds ago

maddyabramsohn

maddy RT @B1ockaye: “ASAP Rocky stroke game weak 😂 a***like me would’ve been all up in them cheeks” https://t.co/e3uM86UQu2 7 seconds ago

Moviegirl99

China RT @whatvrthoughts: apparently asap rocky's***tape got leaked and apparently his stroke game is weak so apparently im gonna forget that v… 8 seconds ago

plextx

JUSS 🥶 RT @lilestaban: “ASAP Rocky stroke game weak 😭 a dude like me would’ve been all up in them cheeks 😈” https://t.co/4vC8NhRPZ0 9 seconds ago

gabriela23_l

gαвяιєℓα RT @araslanian: can’t believe i was ready to risk it all and suck asap rocky’s dick,***AND asshole just to watch his***tape and find… 23 seconds ago

roscemi

roxana asked my friend if ASAP Rocky’s stroke game was weak and he said “you don’t know?” 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.