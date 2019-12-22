Global  

Polls close in Croatia with predicted results too close to call

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Polls have closed in Croatia's presidential election. Experts are expecting none of the candidates to have won the office outright, meaning a runoff vote would be required in two weeks.
