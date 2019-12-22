Polls close in Croatia with predicted results too close to call Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Polls have closed in Croatia's presidential election. Experts are expecting none of the candidates to have won the office outright, meaning a runoff vote would be required in two weeks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this EUwatch Polls have closed in Croatia's presidential election. Experts are expecting none of the candidates t...… https://t.co/bzQVXOlcHT 3 hours ago