You Might Like

Tweets about this NABEEL MUBARAK RT @SputnikInt: Red Velvet fans celebrate video clip premiere with #SayPSYCHO and #PsychoWithRV trending worldwide @RVsmtown https://t.co… 20 minutes ago Sputnik Red Velvet fans celebrate video clip premiere with #SayPSYCHO and #PsychoWithRV trending worldwide @RVsmtown https://t.co/EwM7ltPgZb 33 minutes ago