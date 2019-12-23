Global  

China denies allegations of forced labor at Shanghai prison after Tesco card find

Deutsche Welle Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A day after a young girl in the UK found a message allegedly written by inmates in a Shanghai prison inside a Tesco Christmas card, China has denied allegations of forced labor. They called the message a "farce."
News video: Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor

Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor 01:32

 SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them. The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a note inside the card allegedly written by prisoners in Shanghai saying they were "forced to work...

China rejects penal labour allegations [Video]China rejects penal labour allegations

China&apos;s Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected allegations that foreign inmates at a Shanghai prison are being outsourced as a labour supply chain for Tesco after the British retailer announced..

Ho, Ho, No: UK Grocer Pulls Plug On Chinese Factory After Smuggled Note Appears [Video]Ho, Ho, No: UK Grocer Pulls Plug On Chinese Factory After Smuggled Note Appears

Business Insider reports UK-based grocery store chain Tesco has halted production at a factory in China. The move comes after a report that the factory used forced labor to produce Christmas cards. A..

China denies forced foreign labour in jail

China has denied accusations of forced labour at a Shanghai prison after an English girl found alleged message from an inmate in a Christmas card.
SBS

China denies forced labor accusations after plea found in Christmas card

China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it...
Reuters

