China denies allegations of forced labor at Shanghai prison after Tesco card find

A day after a young girl in the UK found a message allegedly written by inmates in a Shanghai prison inside a Tesco Christmas card, China has denied allegations of forced labor. They called the message a "farce."



Recent related videos from verified sources China rejects penal labour allegations China's Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected allegations that foreign inmates at a Shanghai prison are being outsourced as a labour supply chain for Tesco after the British retailer announced.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:14Published 4 hours ago Ho, Ho, No: UK Grocer Pulls Plug On Chinese Factory After Smuggled Note Appears Business Insider reports UK-based grocery store chain Tesco has halted production at a factory in China. The move comes after a report that the factory used forced labor to produce Christmas cards. A.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources China denies forced foreign labour in jail China has denied accusations of forced labour at a Shanghai prison after an English girl found alleged message from an inmate in a Christmas card.

SBS 18 minutes ago



China denies forced labor accusations after plea found in Christmas card China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it...

Reuters 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this