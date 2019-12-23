China denies allegations of forced labor at Shanghai prison after Tesco card find
Monday, 23 December 2019 () A day after a young girl in the UK found a message allegedly written by inmates in a Shanghai prison inside a Tesco Christmas card, China has denied allegations of forced labor. They called the message a "farce."
SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them.
The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a note inside the card allegedly written by prisoners in Shanghai saying they were "forced to work...
Business Insider reports UK-based grocery store chain Tesco has halted production at a factory in China.
The move comes after a report that the factory used forced labor to produce Christmas cards.
