Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message: '2019 has been quite bumpy’

France 24 Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Queen Elizabeth II will describe 2019 as a "bumpy" year for both her family and Britain in her traditional Christmas Day message on Wednesday.
News video: Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message

Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message 07:47

 During her annual address the Queen acknowledged the “bumpy” path her family and the country has faced during the past 12 months, but mentioned some of the positives like the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child.

Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service [Video]Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service

Queen Elizabeth arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the royal Sandringham Estate on Wednesday for a Christmas Day service.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen [Video]Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published


Britain's Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk after royals' 'bumpy' year

Britain's Prince Andrew skipped the royals' traditional Christmas Day walk to church after what his mother Queen Elizabeth said in her seasonal address had been...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsWales Online

UK's Queen Elizabeth stresses reconciliation after 'quite bumpy' 2019

Queen Elizabeth will stress the value of harmony and reconciliation in her Christmas message this year, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, after a "quite bumpy"...
Reuters

