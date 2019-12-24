Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Security Consequences’: Pentagon, DoD Warn Military Members Against Using DNA Test Kits

RIA Nov. Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Why the Pentagon Is Warning Against the Use of Home DNA Kits

Why the Pentagon Is Warning Against the Use of Home DNA Kits 01:10

 Pentagon officials are warning military personnel about the use of home DNA kits. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste explains.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon Warns Personnel to Avoid At-Home DNA Tests [Video]Pentagon Warns Personnel to Avoid At-Home DNA Tests

The Pentagon has warned military personnel to avoid at-home DNA tests over security concerns.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published

Health Headlines - 12-24-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 12-24-19

In today's health headlines we talk about some dangerous holiday gifts, especially powerful magnets. The Pentagon is warning service members about DNA kits and not using them. If you are traveling,..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 04:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon warns home DNA tests pose ‘personal and operational risks’ to military members

Pentagon warns home DNA tests pose ‘personal and operational risks’ to military membersThe Pentagon has advised military members to avoid using take-home DNA kits because of concerns about “unintended security consequences and increased risk to...
The Verge

Pentagon Advises Members Of Armed Forces Not To Use Home DNA Testing Kits

The Pentagon is advising members of the military to refrain from using home DNA kits. NPR's Air Shapiro talks with Science Magazine's Jennifer Couzin-Frankel...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

artesanosdelama

Johnny maldonado RT @RolandBlasini: Pentagon tells military personnel to avoid commercial DNA tests - when even Russian media grants coverage https://t.co… 3 days ago

RolandBlasini

Roland Blasini Pentagon tells military personnel to avoid commercial DNA tests - when even Russian media grants coverage https://t.co/bLnlH37kpB 3 days ago

CacoBrasil2

Caco Brasil RT @SputnikInt: ‘Security consequences’: Pentagon, DoD warn military members against using DNA test kits @DeptofDefense https://t.co/3uNv… 4 days ago

NationalistKev

Enjoy the Show! 🇺🇸 RT @wolfjloophole: DUH!!! I've been shouting this since they first came out ‘Security Consequences’: Pentagon, DoD Warn Military Members A… 5 days ago

wolfjloophole

azPatriot DUH!!! I've been shouting this since they first came out ‘Security Consequences’: Pentagon, DoD Warn Military Memb… https://t.co/4wnvV7wGCl 5 days ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik ‘Security consequences’: Pentagon, DoD warn military members against using DNA test kits @DeptofDefense https://t.co/3uNvmDEE64 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.