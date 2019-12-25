Pope’s Christmas message: ”God continues to love us all, even the worst of us".
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Pope Francis ushered in Christmas celebrations for the world's 1.3 billion Catholics on Tuesday, saying the celebration of Jesus's birth reminded humanity how "God continues to love us all, even the worst of us".
Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and opposition. With a choir singing the classic Christmas hymn The First Noel, Francis processed down the...
Pope Francis celebrated the traditional Christmas Mass at the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica church, and in his sermon spoke of how God loves everyone, even the... Mid-Day Also reported by •News24 •Sify •Deutsche Welle •Jerusalem Post