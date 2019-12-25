Global  

Pope’s Christmas message: ”God continues to love us all, even the worst of us".

France 24 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Pope Francis ushered in Christmas celebrations for the world's 1.3 billion Catholics on Tuesday, saying the celebration of Jesus's birth reminded humanity how "God continues to love us all, even the worst of us".
News video: Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass

Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass 00:48

 Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, "even the worst of us", as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and opposition.

Christmas 2019: God loves even the worst of mankind, says Pope Francis

Pope Francis celebrated the traditional Christmas Mass at the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica church, and in his sermon spoke of how God loves everyone, even the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •News24SifyDeutsche WelleJerusalem Post

Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass

Pope Francis ushered in Christmas celebrations for the world's 1.3 billion Catholics on Tuesday, saying the celebration of Jesus's birth reminded humanity how...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •USATODAY.comDeutsche WelleBrisbane TimesSeattle TimesJerusalem PostCNA

goodfellerz

Good Fellerz The pope's message celebrating Christmas came as the Catholic Church has been rocked by scandals and opposition. Wh… https://t.co/8hFmGFNGiT 2 minutes ago

aasambo01

Aminu Sambo RT @France24_en: ▶️ Pope’s Christmas message: "God continues to love us all, even the worst of us" https://t.co/ekhAbWe29a https://t.co/osN… 10 minutes ago

mmaggie47

maggie jonas RT @MathiecRiny: Pope Francis, the Christmas message, God still loves us even the worst of all. So people South Sudan, forgive one another… 18 minutes ago

jollymampilly

Jolly Mampilly Pope's Christmas Eve message: God loves 'even the worst of us' https://t.co/yL0HleKxL6 https://t.co/1wlFff3cOO 18 minutes ago

adarshbhandaryp

Adarsh Bhandary RT @editorji: Pope's Christmas message: "God continues to love us all, even the worst of us". #HappyChristmas https://t.co/kS91VQ8YjP 21 minutes ago

Adaba889fm

Adaba 88.9 FM @PopeFrancisOce reminds people of God’s love in #Christmas message https://t.co/6TuuIqlDmk 22 minutes ago

aliya_Hshah

Dr. Alia Shah "#God doesn't love you because you think & act the right way. You may have mistaken ideas, or made a complete mess… https://t.co/9PK8ZMoL3B 25 minutes ago

editorji

editorji Pope's Christmas message: "God continues to love us all, even the worst of us". #HappyChristmas https://t.co/kS91VQ8YjP 35 minutes ago

