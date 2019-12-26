Global  

Rescue operation underway as avalanches hit Swiss and Austrian ski resorts

SBS Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Avalanches have hit skit resorts in Switzerland and Austria, where more than 60 rescue workers, helicopters and dogs are searching for anyone buried under it.
Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts, at least two injured

Three avalanches hit the Austrian ski resort of Ankogel and one the Swiss resort of Andermatt on Thursday, injuring at least two people and prompting major...
Reuters

