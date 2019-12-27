Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Another Bumper Year’: Record-Breaking Number of Irish Passports Issued in 2019

RIA Nov. Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Poselay

Hakam Record number of Irish passports issued in 2019, such hypocrisy from the #Brexiteers https://t.co/yixVOAskVn 1 hour ago

P_F_Lherisson_

Pierre F. Lherisson ‘Another Bumper Year’: Record-Breaking Number of Irish Passports Issued in 2019 https://t.co/x2V146KybZ 2 hours ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: ‘Another bumper year’: Record-breaking number of Irish passports issued in 2019 https://t.co/ZWLg2Pnr9S 2 hours ago

lazycunt

andrea barker ‘Another Bumper Year’: Record-Breaking Number of Irish Passports Issued in 2019: https://t.co/Q8ELLHIIPe via @SputnikInt 3 hours ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik ‘Another bumper year’: Record-breaking number of Irish passports issued in 2019 https://t.co/ZWLg2Pnr9S 3 hours ago

lynch_Runaway

린치²² RT @WatchpointLobby: It's been another tumultuous year for fans of Bumper. From Contenders champion, 25-3 regular season record, to Grand F… 6 days ago

WatchpointLobby

Watchpoint Lobby It's been another tumultuous year for fans of Bumper. From Contenders champion, 25-3 regular season record, to Gran… https://t.co/H5qN85jHa8 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.